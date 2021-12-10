Napalm Death announce new mini album Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes

Napalm Death have announced the arrival of the mini yet excessively-titled new album Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes, due out on February 11 via Century Media records.

The new record is a companion piece to 2020's acclaimed Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, and clocks in at just 29 minutes long across eight tracks.

To mark the news, the grindcore pioneers have offered a taste of the album's first single, Narcissus, which is an abrasive, venom-fuelled rager.

Speaking of the upcoming release, frontman Mark “Barney” Greenway explains, “You can certainly consider Resentment Is Always... as an extension of – or partner recording to – the Throes… album. We had long since wanted to put a mini-album out – in the spirit of the old days – and found we had enough quality tracks even after all the Throes... bonus tracks to do that.

"Hopefully, this mini holds some nice twists in its own right for people, and certainly covering People Pie by Slab! made us really stretch ourselves, which feels great artistically. In the end, resentment is certainly seismic – it can trigger the complete erosion of humanity in many situations. That was the point that I really wanted to hammer home overall.”

Of the new single, he adds: “Narcissus just seemed to fit the bill as one of those rampaging tracks that we always seem to gravitate towards as an album opener.

"The low-slung concrete mixer bassline at the start really ushers it in nicely. It was written at a time when the ‘alt-right’ was parading itself around, so lyrically I like to think it exposes the vanity and personality cult of that whole thing."

Napalm Death are scheduled to tour the UK with Doom in February, 2022, starting from February 2 in Manchester. The jaunt will come to a close in London on February 13.

Pre-order Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes now.

Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes tracklist:

1. Narcissus

2. Resentment Always Simmers

3. By Proxy

4. People Pie (Slab! Cover version)

5. Man Bites Dogged

6. Slaver Through a Repeat Performance

7. Don't Need It (Bad Brains cover version)

8. Resentment is Always Seismic (Dark Sky Burial Dirge)

(Image credit: Napalm Death)

February 09: Manchester Club Academy, UK

February 10: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

February 11: Buckley The Tivoli, UK

February 12: Birmingham Hammerfest, UK

February 13: London Electric Ballroom, UK