Nails release You Will Never Be One Of Us video

Nails have premiered their video for You Will Never Be One Of Us with Metal Hammer.

It’s the title track from their upcoming album, which will be released on June 17 via Nuclear Blast.

Vocalist and guitarist Todd Jones says: “This is to date, our favourite song. It’s a song which represents almost every side of Nails. You Will Never Be One Of Us is about about the pain and the pride that goes into being involved in hardcore/punk/metal unconditionally – being a lifer.

“It’s a knife to the throat of the people who come and litter their bullshit and impose on everyone for their own selfish agenda. It’s for everyone who dedicates themselves to their craft, their music, their passion – whatever the fuck it is – and seeing someone come along and attach themselves to what you do and love and abuse it, with no regard or respect for it.

“This video shows what we are, doing what we do in this band. No pretense, no overblown image, no bullshit, no gimmicks, no artificial/cheap attention grab.This song is not for Nails, but for all of us.”

You Will Never Be One Of Us can be pre-ordered on CD and vinyl via Nuclear Blast.

Nails You Will Never Be One Of Us tracklist

You Will Never Be One Of Us Made To Make You Fall Life Is A Death Sentence Violence Is Forever Savage Intolerance Friend To All In Pain Parasite Into Quietus They Come Crawling Back

Apr 16: Philadelphia Choosing Death Fest at Union Transfer , PA

Jun 10: Los Angeles Regent Theater, CA

Aug 05: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Oct 20: Tuczon Club Congress, AZ