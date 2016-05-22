Nails issue Savage Intolerance video

Nails have issued a video for their track Savage Intolerance.

It features on the California hardcore outfit’s third album You Will Never Be One Of Us, which will be released June 17 via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Todd Jones says the song is ripped right out of today’s headlines.

Jones tells Rolling Stone: “I wanted to make something lyrically that matched the intensity of the music. I can’t go online or turn on the TV or listen to talk radio these days without hearing something that’s going down with ISIS – these people are just totally intolerant about anything and everything that’s going on around them, and they just don’t give a fuck, and I think that’s total bullshit.

“I believe in peace; I think people should live in peace. But the fact is, that’s what’s going on, so we wrote a song about it.”

The trio of Jones, bassist John Gianelli and drummer Taylor Young have previously issued a clip for the project’s punishing title track.

The follow-up to 2013’s Abandon All Life was produced by Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou.

Nails will launch the record with summer shows across North America starting June 10 in Los Angeles. A 16-date autumn run in Europe will see four UK stops, including an appearance at the Damnation Festival in Leeds, UK.

You Will Never Be One Of Us is available for pre-order on CD and vinyl via Nuclear Blast.

Nails You Will Never Be One Of Us tracklist

You Will Never Be One Of Us Made To Make You Fall Life Is A Death Sentence Violence Is Forever Savage Intolerance Friend To All In Pain Parasite Into Quietus They Come Crawling Back

Jun 10: Los Angeles Regent Theater, CA

Jun 17: Chicago Beat Kitchen (Matinee Show), IL

Jun 17: Chicago The Empty Bottle, IL

Jun 18: Femdale The Loving Touch, MI

Jun 19: Toronto Hard Luck, ON

Jun 20: Montreal Les Foufounes Electriques, QC

Jun 21: Cambridge Middle East, MA

Jun 22: New York Marlin Room at Webster Hall, NY

Jun 23: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jun 24: Pittsburgh Cattivo, PA

Jun 25: Richmond Strange Matter, VA

Jun 26: Raleigh Kings, NC

Jul 20: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Jul 21: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA

Jul 22: West Hollywood The Roxy Theatre, CA

Jul 23: San Francisco Thee Parkside, CA

Aug 05: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Oct 21: Tuczon Club Congress, AZ

Nov 04: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Nov 05: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 06: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Nov 07: London The Underworld, UK

Nov 08: Paris Point Ephemere, France

Nov 09: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 10: Cologne Underground, Germany

Nov 11: Aalborg Metal Festival, Denmark

Nov 12: Malmo Babel, Sweden

Nov 13: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Nov 14: Berling Musik & Frieden, Germany

Nov 15: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 17: Munich Hansa 39, Germany

Nov 18: Stuttgart Keller Club, Germany

Nov 19: Nijmegen Doornroosje Indoor Fest, Netherlands