Mystery announce Through Different Nights European weekend for May 2025

Canadian prog rockers Mystery will hold their weekend event at the Boerderij in Zoetermeer, Holland in May

Canadian prog rockers Mystery have announced their own dedicated live weekend in Europe for next year.

The band's Through Different Nights event will take place at Zoetermeer's popular De Boerderij venue over the weekend of May 16 and 17, 2025.

"Mystery and the Boerderij have a special connection," the venue announce. "Since the band made their Dutch debut with us in 2013, they have regularly performed on our stage for a full house. Especially for our visitors, they are coming to Zoetermeer for a whole weekend! With the title Through Different Nights, they will play 'the Shorts' on Friday and 'the Longs', or the epics, on Saturday."

Weekend tickets are available as well as tickets for individual nights. Tickets for wheelchair users are not currently on sale online but can be requested via e-mail here.

Get tickets.

