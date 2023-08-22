Myrkur returns with new album Spine in October

Danish folk/prog/metal artist Myrkur returns to action in October with the release of her brand new album Spine, which will be released through Relapse Records on October 20.

The new album, her first since 2020's folk-led Folkesange, sees Myrker, aka Amalie Bruun, working once again with producer Randall Dunn who worked on 2017's Mareridt, at Sigur Rós’s Icelandic Sundlaugin studio, against a backdrop of the Pandemic and the rise of AI. You can listen to brand new single Being Human below.

"When I wrote Like Humans I felt very disconnected and isolated from the human race," says Myrkur. "The lack of touch and being in the first few years of motherhood forced me to become human in a way I never thought I would. Going through all of these changes at once made me desperately want to feel a connection with the earth and humans. Writing and recording this album helped me heal and succeed with that dream."

Spine will be released on various coloured vinyl options, black vinyl, CD and digtial. You can see the artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Spine.

(Image credit: Relapse Records)

Myrkur: SPine

1: Balfaerd

2: Like Humans

3: Mothlike

4: My Blood Is Gold

5: Spine

6: Valkyriernes Sang

7: Blazing Sky

8: Devil in the detail

9: Menneskebarn