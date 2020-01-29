My Chemical Romance announce North American tour

My Chemical Romance have announced an 18-date North American tour which will take place later this year.

The band made the announcement via a 13 and half minute video title A Summoning which carried a tense, horror-themed vibe. It was created and executively produced by Gerard Way and Brian Schechter, while the music was composed by Ray Toro and Jamie Muhoberac.

Watch the short film below.

The shows will kick off on September 9 at Detroit's Little Caesars and conclude at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 11.

News of the tour comes just days after My Chemical Romance announced a third UK date at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes. The band added the extra show after the previous two sold out in hours.

My Chemical Romance returned to the stage for the first time in seven years last month, with a 20-song set at the Shrine Exposition Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Their next confirmed show will take place at Download Australia on March 20-21, before they head on to New Zealand on March 25, and then on to Download Japan on March 29.

My Chemical Romance 2020 North American tour

Sep 09: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 11: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Sep 12: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 14: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 15: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 17: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 18: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 20: Atlanta Music Midtown, GA

Sep 22: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 26: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Sep 29: Houston Toyoto Center, TX

Sep 30: Dallas American Airline Center, TX

Oct 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 04: Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 06: Oakland Arena, CA

Oct 08: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Oct 10: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Oct 11: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV