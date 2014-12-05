Musicians? We'd rather be shopkeepers...

More people in the UK would prefer to be shopkeepers than musicians, a survey says.

American Express polled British citizens about their dream job, in a promotion for the credit card firm’s Small Business Saturday campaign.

The results showed that the number-one dream career is shopkeeper, with musician only second best – ahead of scientist, actor and artist.

But of those who harbour retail ambitions, only one in 20 said they hoped to turn them into reality within the next five years.

American Express note: “The UK is still a nation of shopkeepers, as Napoleon once put it.”

The UK’s dream jobs