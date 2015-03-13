Muse unleash Psycho

Muse have released a video for Psycho, taken from the band’s Drones album. Released on June 8, the album will be the follow-up to 2012’s The 2nd Law.

Premiered on the band’s YouTube channel, Psycho provides the first evidence of the band’s return to their rock roots. Last year, frontman Matt Bellamy said, “We focused on things like synthesisers, drum machines and stuff. On this next album, we’re going to veer back towards musicianship again: guitar, bass and drums. It’s probably going to be a bit of a rawer album, and definitely a bit more rock, I’d say.”

Muse announced the details of the new album earlier this week, and start a short UK tour on Sunday.