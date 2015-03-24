Muse launch Dead Inside video

Muse have released a lyric video for their track Dead Inside, from upcoming album Drones.

The band’s seventh album is released on June 8, ahead of their headline appearance at the Download festival on the weekend of June 12-14.

Frontman Matt Bellamy says of the song: “This is where the story of the album begins. The protagonist loses hope and becomes vulnerable to the dark forces introduced in Psycho and the next few songs – before eventually defecting, revolting and overcoming these dark forces later in the story.”

He previously said of the follow-up to The 2nd Law: “The world is run by drones utilising drones to turn us all into drones. This album explores the journey.”

Muse completed a UK mini-tour last night.

Drones tracklist