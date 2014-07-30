Muse are 'gonna get heavy' vows Bellamy

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy says the band's seventh studio album is likely to be released in mid-2015 – and it's "gonna get heavy."

He’d previously reported that the follow-up to 2012’s The Second Law would see them moving away from electronic influences and back towards a “basic” vibe.

Drummer Dominic Howard said in April that they were gearing up to begin studio sessions. Now Bellamy has told fans via a Twitter Q&A: “Going well. We hope to have it ready for next summer. It’s gonna get heavy.”

The band are also planning to launch a stack of backstage videos via Youtube. Bellamy says their channel will be “inundated” with titles like “Dom in hospital/guitar hit him” and “Girl pukes on bus in Turkey.”