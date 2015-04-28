Muse are Dead Inside

Muse have released a video for Dead Inside, taken from the band’s new album Drones. Released on June 9, it’s the follow-up to 2012’s The Second Law

A lyric video for Dead Inside was published last month, ten days after a clip for Drill Sergeant, the first track to be released from the new album.

“This is where the story of the album begins”, says frontman Matt Bellamy. “The protagonist loses hope and becomes vulnerable to the dark forces introduced in Psycho and the next few songs – before eventually defecting, revolting and overcoming these dark forces later in the story.”

Drones was produced by Mutt Lange, best known for his work with AC/DC and Def Leppard. Muse headline Download on June 13.

Drones Tracklisting: