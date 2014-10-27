Muse bring in producer Lange for 7th album

Muse have confirmed they’re working with producer Robert John ‘Mutt’ Lange on their seventh album.

He’s best known for his work on AC/DC’s Back In Black, Def Leppard’s Hysteria and Nickelback’s Dark Horse, among many others.

Muse say: “We are honoured to be making our new album with this legendary producer. #backinblack”

The trio began work on the follow-up to 2012’s The 2nd Law earlier this year, with frontman Matt Bellamy reporting they were aiming to achieve a “more basic” sound and adding: “It’s gonna get heavy.”

He said: “We focused on things like synthesizers, drum machines and stuff. On this next album, we’re going to veer back towards musicianship again: guitar, bass and drums. It’s probably going to be a bit of a rawer album, and definitely a bit more rock, I’d say.”

Drummer Dominic Howard later said they doubted the album would be launched during 2014. “If we can get something out that would be great – but definitely next year.”