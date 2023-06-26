Muse announce new arena shows in UK and Ireland

Muse have announced a short run of arena gigs in support of last year's Will Of The People album.



Currently on tour in Europe, having played Milton Keynes National Bowl last night (June 25), Matt Bellamy's band will play:

Sep 27: Dublin, 3Arena, Ireland

Sep 29: Manchester, AO Arena, UK

Oct 01: London, The O2, UK

Oct 02: London, The O2, UK

Tickets for the dates go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 7. There is also a Ticketmaster pre-sale, which you can sign up for here.

Nova Twins will support on all dates.

Reviewing Will Of The People last year, Classic Rock's Mark Beaumont wrote:

"This is an album on which Muse master the wider range of future rock and pop sonics they’ve been toying with for the past decade and refine and define their current sound as neatly as Black Holes & Revelations did for their 2000s period.

What’s more, with so many so-called ‘pandemic albums’ trapped in an introverted, self-pitying tone of 2020, it’s refreshing to hear a record that really captures the head-spinning chaos of the age, proof that we really can look back at the horrific early 2020s and, if not laugh, then at least rock out a bit."



Speaking about the album to Classic Rock last year, frontman Matt Bellamy said "a bit more metal has crept in this time."

"Metal has always been around for us," he said. "When we were growing up we were listening to bands like Iron Maiden. And though we connected more through Nirvana, Rage Against The Machine and the Smashing Pumpkins, we always had this love for eighties metal. Metallica were also a big one for us, but Iron Maiden were the British band and also felt a bit more punk rock in ways. The song Phantom Of The Opera [from Iron Maiden’s self-titled debut album] doesn’t feel as bloated or overtly classical as other metal songs. There’s still something quite angry and scary about it. That’s why Maiden are a band we’ve always looked up to."