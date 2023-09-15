Muse announce 20th anniversary Absolution deluxe box set

Muse have announced that they will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third studio album Absolution with a new deluxe box set Absolution XX Anniversary through Warner Records on November 17.
The new box set picks up where 2021's Origin Of Symmetry: XX Anniversary RemiXX left off and features remastered audio, previously unreleased live versions, demos, photos and an in-depth interview with the band where they discuss the ups and downs of the recording process as well as the social environment they found themselves in which influenced the album’s themes. There is also an interview with the original album’s main producer Rich Costey.
Absolution XX Anniversary comes in a silver foiled slipcase and includes a four-page casebound book with debossed cover detailing. The remastered Absolution album is on one CD and two 12” silver vinyl discs. The bonus audio is featured on a second CD and a third clear 12” vinyl. You can see a new packshot and full tracklisting below.
Muse, who played Milton Keyens Bowl in June of this year, will play four UK shows in September and October. They will play:
Sep 27: Dublin, 3Arena, Ireland
Sep 29: Manchester, AO Arena, UK
Oct 01: London, The O2, UK
Oct 02: London, The O2, UK
Pre-order Absolution XX Anniversary.
Muse: Absolution XX Anniversary
CD1 / LP1&2: Absolution Remastered
Side A
1. Intro
2. Apocalypse Please
3. Time Is Running Out
4. Sing For Absolution
Side B
5. Stockholm Syndrome
6. Falling Away With You
7. Interlude
8. Hysteria
Side C
9. Blackout
10. Butterflies & Hurricanes
11. The Small Print
Side D
12. Fury
13. Endlessly
14. Thoughts Of A Dying Atheist
15. Ruled By Secrecy
CD2 / LP3: Bonus tracks
Side A
1. Apocalypse Please (vocals and keyboard only)
2. Time Is Running Out (recorded live at The Wiltern Theater, 2004)
3. Sing For Absolution (recorded live at The Antic Arena, Vienna, 2004)
4. Falling Away With You (demo, 2002)
5. Hysteria (demo, 2002)
6. Hysteria (recorded live at Earl’s Court, 2004)
Side B
7. Blackout (recorded live at The Antic Arena, Vienna, 2004)
8. Butterflies & Hurricanes (vocal, keyboard and strings only)
9. Endlessly (recorded live at The Columbiahalle, Berlin, 2003)
10. Thoughts Of A Dying Atheist (recorded live at The Wiltern Theater, 2004)
11. Ruled By Secrecy (vocals and keyboard only)