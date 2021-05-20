Muse announce twentieth anniversary reissue of Origin Of Symmetry

Muse have streamed a brand new remixed and remastered version of Citizen Erased, which you can listen to below.

It's been released to herald the release of Origin Of Symmetry: XX Anniversary RemiXX through Warner Records on June 18, to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the band's second album, Origin Of Symmetry, widely regarded as the band's breakthrough album.

Origin Of Symmetry: XX Anniversary RemiXX has been remixed by Muse producer Rich Costey, who has produced or mixed material on almost every subsequent Muse record. The emphasis for the new release was to provide a renewed clarity with a more open, dynamic and less crushed sound. This highlights parts and ideas previously buried or muted on the original mixes, like a harpsichord on Micro Cuts and Abbey Road recorded strings on Citizen Erased, Megalomania and Space Dementia. Remastering was by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios.

"In revisiting the album what we found was the original mixes on the singles, like Plug In Baby and Bliss, were pretty good so they were the hardest ones to improve," says guitarist and singer Matt Bellamy. "It was the deeper album tracks like Micro Cuts where we were able to make massive breakthroughs."

The new release adds Futurism to the tracklist, (originally a bonus track on the album’s Japanese edition of the album) and Origin of Symmetry: XX Anniversary RemiXX is completed with a modernised reimagination of the album’s cover art courtesy of Sujin Kim. The visual artist has created a hyper-realistic 3D rendering of William Eager’s original cover image.

Origin Of Symmetry: XX Anniversary RemiXX will be available as a digital download on June 18 and as a 140g double vinyl, in both yellow and orange coloured vinyl as well as back vinyl on July 9.

