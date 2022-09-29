Muse announce 2023 North American tour with Evanescence

Muse have announced that they will be heading to North America in the spring of next year for an arena tour in aid of their recently-released album Will Of The People.

Joining the alt-rock trio on the road for their US leg will be goth rock heavyweights Evanescence as special guests.

The trek will kick off on February 25 in Chicago, and will continue on through until April 30 for a final show in Salt Lake City. Meanwhile, Muse will make stops in Minneapolis, Austin, Houston, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and more.

Tickets for the presale begin from October 4 at 10am local time. Fans can register now over on the event's website. General tickets go on sale October 7 at 10AM local time.

Earlier this month, the three-piece shared details of the European leg of their world tour, scheduled to begin next year, with Royal Blood playing in support. Muse will also be performing in the UK in May and June 2023, with tickets available now.

Will Of The People was released last month on August 26 via Warner Records and Helium-3.

Check out the North American tour dates below:

Feb 25: Chicago United Center, IL

Feb 26: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Feb 28: Austin Moody Center, TX

Mar 02: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Mar 03: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Mar 07: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Mar 11: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QB

Mar 14: Montreal Bell Centre, QB

Mar 17: New York City Madison Square Garden, NY

Mar 19: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Apr 02: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ

Apr 04: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Apr 06: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Apr 08: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Apr 10: San Diego Pechanga Arena San Diego CA

Apr 12: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Apr 16: Portland Moda Center, OR

Apr 18: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Apr 20: Salt Lake City Vivint Arena, UT