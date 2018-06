Mudcrutch have released a video for their track I Forgive It All.

The song features on Tom Petty and co’s Mudcrutch 2 album which launched in May via Reprise Records.

The video was directed by Sean Penn and Samuel Bayer and stars actor Anthony Hopkins.

The band consists of Petty, Mike Campbell, Tom Leadon, Randall Marsh and Benmont Tench. They launched their self-titled debut in 2008, after initially forming in the 70s.

They recently wrapped up a US tour in support of the album.