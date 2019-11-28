Ms. Amy Birks announces 2020 tour dates

Ms. Amy Birks has announced a series of live dates for Spring and Summer 2020. The former Beatrix Players singer, voted best female vocalist by Prog readers in the 2018 Readers' Poll, has also just released her debut solo single Jamaica Inn, inspired by the 1936 Daphne Du Maurier novel of the same name.

"Any excuse to wear a period frock and jump on a horse, not to mention riding in a beautiful carriage whilst sipping on a local draft, " Birks tells Prog. "What more could I wish for? I had so much fun shooting the video, even if the sea was pretty fresh and the locals were a little bemused by all my flapping around on the beach… So I hope it was worth it.

"Being a huge fan of the South West of England, Daphne Du Maurier and period dramas, I thought, why not do something really authentic for Jamaica Inn and head down to Bodmin to really capture the essence of the song; romance and turmoil of a time gone by."

Birks will release her debut solo album on April 3. Her live dates include full band headline show at London's Troubadour on April 5 as well as guest slots with That Joe Payne and The John Hackett Band. She will play:

Tring Court Theatre - March 20 (special guest of That Joe Payne)

London Troubadour - April 5 (full band show)

Penzance Acorn - April 17 (guest of John Hackett Band)

Tavistock Wharf - April 18 (guest of John Hackett Band)

Southampton Hanger Farm Arts Centre - April 25 (special guest of That Joe Payne)

Stoke ROFL Comedy Club - May 10 (trio headline show)

Bury The Met - May 23 (special guest of That Joe Payne)

Glasgow CCA - May 30 (special guest of That Joe Payne)

Birmingham Crescent Theatre - June 20 (special guest of That Joe Payne)