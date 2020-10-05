Mr. Bungle promise violence, gore, blasphemy, witchcraft and bunny nudity at streamed Halloween gig

The new look Mr. Bungle – featuring Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo alongside original members Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn and Trey Spruance – are live streaming a special live show on Halloween, October 31.

Tickets for the event, billed as The Night They Came Home, are now on sale. The show will also be available on demand for 72 hours after the initial screening.

Mr. Bungle have slapped an ‘R’ (‘Restricted’) rating on the event, and warned prospective viewers of “violence, gore, blasphemy, witchcraft, nerds, bunny nudity and vomiting.” Sounds like a damn fine night to us.

“Join the celebration from the comfort of your basement, socially-distanced, without the aggravation of social interaction,” the band say in the tongue-in-cheek video promoting the event.

Mike Patton recently spoke exclusively to Metal Hammer about his delight in poaching Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo for the band’s new line-up.

“The most amazing thing was that they were into the idea,” said Patton. “We were really flattered, really amazed that they would do something as crazy as we are doing. We were so honoured to play with those guys, because if it weren’t for them then this music would never have been made in the first place.”

The Californian band are releasing their first new music in 21 years, the much-anticipated The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo album, on October 30 via Patton’s own Ipecac label. Two tracks from album, Raping Your Mind and Eracist, have been released to date.