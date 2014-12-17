Mr Big’s Martin confirms rescheduled tour

Mr Big’s Eric Martin has confirmed the dates for his rescheduled tour.

He was due to play nine acoustic gigs across the UK this month but was forced to pull the plug due to visa issues. The new dates will take place in August next year and he’s added extra cities to the lineup, including Belfast and Dublin.

He says: “My bags are packed (I’m going to leave them packed until August) and I’m ready to go… again. Plane ticket to the UK? Check. Acoustic guitar? Check. Money for beer? Check. Visa? Double check!

“I am so sorry for this mess up. After the amazing journey with Mr Big I was riding tall in the saddle and looking forward to strum out the A chords and belt out the blues with all of you. What a letdown – please let me make it up to you.”

Tickets for the postponed shows will be valid for the new dates, while briefs for the Dublin date go on sale on Friday (December 19) via Ticketmaster.ie

Mr Big’s released 8th album …The Stories We Could Tell earlier this year via Frontiers Records and issued tracks Gotta Love The Ride and The Monster In Me from the record. They played a one-off show in London in October to mark the launch.

Aug 12: Nottingham Rock City

Aug 13: Grimsby The Yardbird’s

Aug 14: Edinburgh Bannerman’s

Aug 15: Newcastle Think Tank

Aug 17: Bolton The Railway Venue

Aug 18: Sheffield Corporation

Aug 20: Chester Live Rooms

Aug 21: Birmingham The Oobleck

Aug 22: London Underworld

Aug 23: Swansea Static

Aug 25: Illfracombe North Devon Arena

Aug 27: Belfast Voodoo

Aug 28: Dublin Workman’s Club