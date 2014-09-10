Mr Big let out the Monster in them

Mr Big have streamed another track from their upcoming eighth album.

The Monster In Me features on the album …The Stories We Could Tell, due out on September 22 via Frontiers Music. It’s the second song to be streamed from the album, after Gotta Love The Ride was revealed last month.

Mr Big recently announced that drummer Pat Torpey has Parkinson’s disease, leaving him unable to tour.Ace Frehley’s sticksman Matt Starr will go on the road in his place, although Torpey is expected to appear briefly on some dates.

Mr Big kick off a world tour in October, starting at London’s Koko on Saturday, October 17 – their only UK date. Frontman Eric Martin has lined up a number of UK solo acoustic show for December.

…The Stories We Could Tell tracklist