Mr Big premiere Gotta Love The Ride

Mr Big have premiered their track Gotta Love The Ride from upcoming eighth album …The Stories We Could Tell.

It’s set for release on September 29 via Frontiers Records. Frontman Paul Gilbert says of the work: “It rocks. After 25 years I’m proud we can make an album that’s melodic, powerful, interesting, groovy and emotional.”

The band play Koko in London on October 17 as the first date of their European tour. Drummer Matt Starr has been named as replacement for original man Pat Torpey, who’s had to step back as a result of Parkinson’s disease.

…The Stories We Could Tell is available for pre-order now.

Tracklist