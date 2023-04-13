Motorpsycho announce surprise new album Yay!

Norwegian prog rockers Motorpsycho have announced a surprise new album, Yay!, which the band will release through Stickman Records on June 16, less than a year after their previous album Ancient Astronauts.

Unlike the epic nature of Ancient Astronauts, 2021's Kingdom Of Oblivion and the Gullvåg Trilogy of The Tower, The Crucible and The All Is One albums, Yay! will concentrate on "short, reasonably pop-formatted and intimate album of mainly acoustically based songs".

"Motorpsycho have always been about the balance between hard and soft, electric and acoustic, big and small, light and shade," the band say, "and now the time was right for a lighter touch to balance the scales. Yang to the Yin of earlier, more epic works (N.O.X., The Crucible, and Chariot Of The Gods), this is also an album that is relatively easy on the ears, and that actually works really well with a cup of tea at noon."

Yay! was produced by Reine Fiske and Lars Fredrik Swahn (Dungen, Melody’s Echo Chamber). You can view the new album art and tracklisting below.

A first single from the album, and pre-orders will launch on May 5.

(Image credit: Det Nordenfjeldske Grammofonselskab)

Motorpsycho: Yay

01. Cold & Bored

02. Sentinels

03. Patterns

04. Dank State

05. W.C.A.

06. Real Again (Norway shrugs and stays at home)

07. Loch Meaninglessness & the Mull of Dull

08. Hotel Daedalus

09. Scaredcrow

10. The Rapture