Motorpsycho announce new album Ancient Astronauts for August

Norwegian prog rockers Motorpsycho have revealed that they will release their latest album, Ancient Astronauts, through Stickmen Records on August 19. They have also unveiled the new artwork for the album, which you can watch below.

The follow-up to last years Kingdom Of Oblivion was recorded as a trio of Bent Sæther, Hans Magnus and Tomas Järmyr, with guitarist Reine Fiske based in Stockholm and international travel made difficult through Covid. Ancient Astronauts was recorded largely live Amper Tone studio in Oslo in the summer of 2021.

The album cover features stills from a movie project, filmed at dawn in early August at Skottbu in Norway, leading the band's label to ask: "are Motorpsycho following clues left by earlier travellers or are they perhaps leaving some themselves? Stay tuned for many more details and album news to be revealed soon…"

Pre-orders for Ancient Astronauts open on July 15.