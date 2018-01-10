Motormouth (members of Employed To Serve and Leng Tch'e) release new video

Motormouth are premiering their new video for Keyboard Warrior exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Motormouth is the new project from Jan Hallaert and Olivier Coppens of Belgian grindcore band Leng Tch’e and Sammy Urwin from UK hardcore mob Employed To Serve.

The trio are releasing their debut album Error on March 15 via Church Road Records.

Speaking to Hammer about new track Keyboard Warrior, the band say it’s about “that person we’ve all experienced before.

“The kind of person who feels like they can say anything behind the virtual shield that is the internet but wouldn’t dare say it in real life. This song is dedicated to the internet trolls.”

Error is available to pre-order now from Church Road Records.

