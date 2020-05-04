Motorhead Day 2020: The loudest day of the year is fast approaching

Today might be May the 4th, the annual day dedicated to all things Star Wars, but for rock and metal fans, this coming Friday – the 8th of May – is officially Motorhead Day 2020.

The band’s social media channels have set up the day to mark the 40th anniversary of Motorhead’s classic album and single Ace Of Spades – and fans are in for a treat.

A new lyric video for the single will premiere at 5pm GMT on Friday, while a Facebook and Instagram filter will allow fans to ‘Warpig’ their face.

And as if that wasn’t enough, a limited edition Road Crew merch capsule will be available on the Motorhead online store, with a portion of proceeds from sales going directly to Live Nation’s Crew Nation Fund which is providing financial support to touring crews affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Fans are also being encouraged to toast Motorhead online by using the hashtag #8thofmay – Motorhead whisky and rum is, of course, entirely optional, although a Jack and Coke, aka The Lemmy, would be ideal.

A statement reads: “Ace Of Spades – the title track of Motorhead's 1980 iconic, game-changing album – isn’t just one of the greatest hard rock songs ever written, it has truly become a lifestyle anthem for several generations of rockers, metalheads, punks, bikers, athletes, rebels, outcasts, and freethinkers all around the world.

“Few songs in modern history can instantly ignite the adrenaline of music fans the way the song’s opening dirty bass riff and drum roll can. From zero to 100 mph in a matter of seconds, that speaker-destroying opening riff is unstoppable. And the song changed the course of hard rock… forever.

“We do hope you can join us as part of this celebration of all things Motorhead. Lockdown may be going on all around us but the world is ours and we were born to raise hell! We look forward to celebrating 40 years of lawn-killing, bastard rock’n’roll with you all!”

To register your support, log on to the Motorhead Day Facebook event page.