Motley Crue Stadium Tour show delayed as severe weather hits venue

The third date of the Stadium Tour has been hit by adverse weather conditions, with the start of Motley Crue's set delayed and fans advised to seek shelter.

Classless Act, Joan Jett, Poison and Def Leppard had already completed their sets at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, when the call came, but Motley Crue were able to start their set after a 90 minute delay, by which time many fans had reportedly left the stadium. Others took to social media to express their confusion, tweeting that they thought that the show had been cancelled, not paused.

The venue tweeted (opens in new tab), "The Stadium Tour has been paused due to severe weather in the area. Please take cover under the concourse as storms are approaching. We are monitoring the situation and will update you as soon as information becomes available."

Earlier in the day, the organisation has acknowledged that bad weather might affect the show, tweeting, "This is a rain or shine event. We will continue to monitor weather patterns. In the event of severe weather, we will post on social media with the latest updates."

The delay is the latest snag to hit Motley Crue, whose drummer Tommy Lee was only able to make short appearances with the band at the first two shows of the tour after breaking four ribs a fortnight before the twice-postponed run of dates got underway. Lee anchored the band's first five songs on the opening night in Atlanta, and played on four on the second night in Miami Gardens, pummelling his way through Wild Side, Shout At The Devil and Too Fast For Love before standby sticksman Tommy Clufetos took over.

Lee returned later for set closer Home Sweet Home.

The next show on the Stadium Tour is at Queens Citi Field, New York, on June 24. Meanwhile, US TV network Reelz will broadcast Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil: My Story this Sunday at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

The Stadium Tour

Jun 24: Queens Citi Field, NY

Jun 25: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Jun 28: Charlotte BofA Stadium, NC

Jun 30: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Jul 05: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jul 08: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 10: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 12: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jul 14: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 15: Cincinnati Great American Park, OH

Jul 17: Milwaukee American Family Field, WI

Jul 19: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jul 21: Denver Coors Field, CO

Aug 05: Boston Mass Fenway Park, MA

Aug 06: Boston Mass Fenway Park, MA

Aug 08: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Aug 10: Orchard Park Highmark Stadium, NY

Aug 12: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 14: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MI

Aug 16: Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, IN

Aug 19: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Aug 22: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Aug 25: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA

Aug 28: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 31: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 02: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Sep 04: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 07: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Sep 09: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).