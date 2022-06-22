"I need support, not criticism": Watch a snippet of the new Vince Neil documentary

With Motley Crue back in the public eye as the Stadium Tour shifts into top gear, US television network Reelz have seized the opportunity to make a documentary about band frontman Vince Neil.

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil: My Story will air this Sunday, and was made with Neil's full cooperation. The channel promise that the two-hour film will lift the lid on the singer's often turbulent career, from the band's beginnings on Sunset Strip and their subsequent rise to stardom, as well as covering more difficult ground like the tragic death of his young daughter and the car crash that killed Hanoi Rocks drummer Razzle.

“Vince Neil's story is an extraordinary tale," says executive producer and director Scott Sternberg. "When he decided to do this two-hour documentary, he said what was most important to him was he wanted it to be a tell all. The good, the bad, the ugly and the truth.

"His on camera interviews became the voice of the project and from there, we were able to bring on others to support it, including his kids who had not spoken out before. I'm very proud of our entire team for getting this powerful story made."

In the snippet below, Neil talks about the grind of the road, and about unhappy experiences working in the studio.

"I hated being in the recording studio," says Neil. "I would sing something, and they'd be like 'No no no, don't sing it like that... do it like this.' It was just criticism. And finally I was like, 'go fuck yourselves', and I'd just leave. You know, I don't need criticism. When you're singing, you need support. Not criticism."

The new documentary, which features interviews with bandmates Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx, would seem to reflect a much improved relationship between Motley Crue and Reelz, who were described by Sixx as "the bottom of the barrel" in 2019 after the broadcast of an episode of their Breaking The Band series that centred on the band.

The channel were also slammed recently by Wolfgang Van Halen, who took exception to a recent episode of their long-running Autopsy series which explored the death of his father, Eddie Van Halen.

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil: My Story will air this Sunday at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

The Stadium Tour

Jun 24: Queens Citi Field, NY

Jun 25: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Jun 28: Charlotte BofA Stadium, NC

Jun 30: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Jul 05: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jul 08: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 10: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 12: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jul 14: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 15: Cincinnati Great American Park, OH

Jul 17: Milwaukee American Family Field, WI

Jul 19: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jul 21: Denver Coors Field, CO

Aug 05: Boston Mass Fenway Park, MA

Aug 06: Boston Mass Fenway Park, MA

Aug 08: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Aug 10: Orchard Park Highmark Stadium, NY

Aug 12: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 14: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MI

Aug 16: Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, IN

Aug 19: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Aug 22: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Aug 25: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA

Aug 28: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 31: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 02: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Sep 04: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 07: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Sep 09: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).