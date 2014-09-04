Motley Crue's Lee not ready to stop

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee insists he’ll still be making music after the band complete their farewell tour, and reveals his upcoming project is heading in a “different direction.”

The band wrap up their US tour on November 22 and Lee, who appears on the forthcoming Smashing Pumpkins album Monument To An Elegy, says there’s more to come – although he’s keeping details under wraps.

He tells Newsday: “I can’t talk about it, but I’m writing and putting things aside. It’s a different direction from my last solo work because I’m changing around all the components. It won’t be something you’ve heard or seen before.

“Believe me, I’m not done after this.”

Crue frontman Vince Neil recently insisted there was more to come from the band, despite signing a contract this year which means they would be sued if they hit the road after their tour ends.

But Lee says they’re calling it quits now as they want to keep the “legend intact and bow out at the top.”

He continues: “We have musical peers that we’ve watched fade out by playing in clubs and country fairs. There was no way we were going to let this band hobble around on three legs.

“We chose the route that every professional actor, athlete and musician should do – leave the legend intact and bow out at the top. It’s such as respectful way to do it. That way, you leave all your fans with great memories.”

Along with the tour, the farewell plans include a single titled All Bad Things Must Come To An End and a film based on the band’s biography The Dirt.

Meanwhile, Lee’s Crue bandmate Nikki Sixx has been working away from the group with his band Sixx AM, who are due to launch their third album Modern Vintage on October 7.