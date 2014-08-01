Rare Vintage from Sixx AM

Sixx AM have released full details of their third studio album titled Modern Vinatge.

The band, featuring Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, guitarist DJ Ashba and vocalist James Michael, are joined on Modern Vintage by guest drummer, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and will be released on October 7, with new single Gotta Get It Right out next week on August 5

Speaking about the new material, Sixx says: “Like our favourite bands from the 70s, Sixx AM is rooted in songwriting, musicianship and lyrics – three core elements that helped define that era. Sixx AM have taken even more pages from this book on Gotta Get It Right and the rest of the album, having hopefully created a record that demands to be discovered again and again.”

Vocalist Michael, who also produced the album, calls the new single “an exciting next step” for the band. “On the first two albums, Sixx AM established a musical freedom that few bands get to enjoy,” he says. “Gotta Get It Right is clearly a birth child of that creative freedom and an exciting next step for us, as our goal was to create something which confounds both expectation and categorisation.”

Sixx’s Motley Crue are currently on their farewell tour across North America with Alice Cooper, previewing their final single All Bad Things Must Come To An End although the band say business will continue after the tour is over.

A film based on their 2002 book The Dirt is also in the works, with the band taking the film’s leading actors on tour with them to show them how to be proper rock stars.

Modern Vintage Tracklist

Stars

Gotta Get It Right

Relief

Get Ya Some

Let’s Go

Drive

Give Me A Love

Hyperventilate

High On The Music

Miracle

Before It’s Over