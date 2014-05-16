Crue to give rock star lessons

Motley Crue are planning to take the leading actors in their biopic on tour with them – so they can learn first-hand how to be rock stars.

A script for The Dirt has been prepared, and director Jeff Tremaine is gearing up to help choose the performers who’ll play the band on screen.

Drummer Tommy Lee tells Billboard: “I can just imagine some 25-year-old acts getting the part and being sent on the road to hang out and study us.

“What a trip – they’re going to definitely come back a different animal.”

He recalls the “insane” experience of attending a read-through of the script: “Literally watching people play through this movie of 30 years of your life? I was like, ‘What the fuck?’

“Even just the way the movie starts, you’re like, ‘How the hell are we going to rate this thing… Triple R?”

Crue are gearing up for what they’ve vowed will be their last-ever tour. And although upcoming single All Bad Things Must Come To An End has been vaunted as their last-ever composition, Lee says that might not be the case.

“Making music is still an open conversation,” he reports. “Who knows? Maybe there’s some more for us down there.”

Smashing Pumpkins mainman Billy Corgan last week confirmed Lee would appear on one of his band’s two upcoming albums. The drummer says: “I think he has probably the best record he’s ever written. These are epic goose-bump songs. It sounds like the first couple of Pumpkins records – I was fucking blown away.”