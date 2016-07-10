Motley Crue release Girls, Girls, Girls clip from The End movie

Motley Crue have released a video of their performance of Girls, Girls, Girls from their film The End.

The movie was shown in cinemas last month and will eventually be released on DVD. It was filmed during Motley Crue’s last ever gig, held at the Staples Center in their hometown of Los Angeles, California, on December 31, 2015.

The 140-minute film also includes exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of the last week of what was the band’s final tour.

Motley Crue: The End’s documentary segment was directed by Jackass creator Jeff Tremaine.

This month, former Crue frontman Vince Neil was charged with assaulting an autograph hunter and could face up to six months in jail.

