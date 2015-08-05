Piss bottles and cow eyes: Motley Crue remember 1984

As Motley Crue’s final tour continues, we spoke to Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars about the band’s first UK date, the 1984 Monsters Of Rock festival at Donington Park. They told us about how they felt about arriving in the UK, how they devoured everything in their path, and how the audience responded.

“Nikki got hit in the mouth with a cup of piss,” says Mick Mars. “And Tommy had this eyeball on his kick-drum.“

“I think it was a cow’s eye or a horse’s eye,” continues Tommy Lee. “After the show my drum tech was rolling our stuff off the stage, and brought back this eyeball that someone had thrown up. It got caught on the edge of the riser. I’ve seen some weird stuff come up on stage, from darts to knives. But a cow’s eyeball? OK! You guys win!”

