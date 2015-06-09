Motley Crue list final UK dates

Motley Crue have confirmed four UK dates in their last-ever tour announcement.

They’ll play their final British shows in November, with Alice Cooper in support, ahead of an additional run of shows across Europe and in the UEA.

Crue confirmed last year that their 2015 shows would be their last, signing a legal document to seal the deal. Their last-ever show will take place at LA’s Staples Centre on December 31.

Speaking at a press conference in London’s Chancery Lane today, attended by the band and Cooper, bassist Nikki Sixx said: “We’re excited to come back to Europe with all the songs, bells and whistles – and say goodbye during The Final Tour to the greatest fans in rock’n’roll.”

UK tickets go on sale at 9am on June 19 via Live Nation. Crue play Download at Donington on June 14 before their final tour dates:

Nov 02: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Nov 03: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 06: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Nov 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Nov 09: Basel St Jakobshalle, Switzerland

Nov 10: Milan Mediulanum Forum, Italy

Nov 12: Monte Carlo Monaco Sporting Club, Monaco

Nov 13: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 14: Dusseldorf ISS Dome, Germany

Nov 16: Stockholm Ericcson Globe, Sweden

Nov 18: Helsinki Hartwall Arean, Finland

Nov 20: Abu Dhabi Arena, UEA