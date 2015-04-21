Sixx fears risk of 'hobbling' through last Crue show

Motley Crue may abandon plans to play their final show at the club where they started – because there’s a risk they’d be “hobbling” through the set.

The band will complete their farewell tour at The Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 31. But singer Vince Neil last year said they hoped to go on to perform at the Whisky A Go Go – the scene of their first-ever performance – later the same night.

Bassist Nikki Sixx tells Rolling Stone Australia of the Staples appearance: “By the time we get off stage and hang out it’ll be about 2 o’clock in the morning. Do we want to drive into Hollywood, get there about 4, play at 5am?

“It sounds all romantic – until you put the pieces of the puzzle together and you go, ‘Yeah, it’s actually not a very good idea.’”

He adds: “I think I like the send-off at the Staples, where we blow the place up, rather than kind of hobbling through a set at the Whiskey at 5 o’clock in the morning.”

Sixx admits he’s experiencing more emotional moments as Crue’s final bow approaches. “Our execution day is New Year’s Eve of this year. We know what it means, we know what we’re doing,” he says.

“Of course there’s little pings and pangs, like, ‘Oh man, this has been my life – it’s been my best friend.’ I’ve seen everything with these guys.”

Afterwards, he intends to concentrate on his other band Sixx AM, who last year launched third album Modern Vintage. He says: “We want to go to Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and back to America, all while we’re working on our fourth record.

“We’re ready to do it. No retirement for me!”

Crue play this year’s Download festival on the weekend of June 12-14.