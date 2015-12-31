Sixx: I hope I don’t cry tonight

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx hopes he won’t burst into tears during the band’s final show tonight.

They’ll bring the curtain down on their career in Los Angeles, where it began in 1981. The band signed a legal document ahead of their farewell tour in 2014, making it all-but impossible for them to reunite after tonight’s performance.

Sixx tells Billboard: “I don’t know how we’re going to feel. We’ve been dodging that question for two years – and now there’s no getting out of it.

“We’re pretty rough-and-tumble dudes. But even the toughest guy going in for his last fight is going to feel a pang in his heart.

“I’m guaranteeing that something’s going to happen that I don’t know about, and I don’t want to think about until it happens. I just hope I don’t cry during Shout At The Devil.”

Sixx plans to spend the next two years turning side-project Sixx:AM into his main band.

Meanwhile, Crue frontman Vince Neil says he’s looking forward to life after the last concert, with his solo outfit launching a tour next month.

He tells the San Diego Union Tribune: “I’m proud we did what we wanted to do for about 35 years, were a success, had a lot of fun, and went out there and never gave into the critics.

“We were never a never a critics’ band – we were always a fans’ band. We were never, ever a critics’ band.”

Neil recently reported that Crue movie The Dirt, based on their 2002 biography, is to be released in the coming year.

2015 – The Burning Questions: Are Motley Crue really retiring?