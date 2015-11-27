2015 – The Burning Questions: Are Motley Crue really retiring?

Have we really seen the last of Messrs Neil, Sixx, Mars and Lee?

Mötley Crüe

The announcement: “We decided to go out the way we came in,” said Nikki Sixx, of Mötley Crüe’s intention to bow out on New Year’s Eve 2015.

The reasons: If Sixx is to be believed, it’s a chance to bow out in grand style. Though the fact that it comes on the back of a money-spinning final tour won’t have upset their bank managers.

Chances of unretiring: Well, they signed a legally binding “cessation of touring” document that prevents them from ever going out on the road again, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be able to record – or even play one-off gigs. They’re not that stupid.

Pink Floyd

The announcement: “It has run its course, we are done,” said David Gilmour, “and it would be fakery

to go back and do it again.”

The reasons: Last year’s The Endless River was a false dawn for Floyd fans hoping for a reunion of some sort – Gilmour has a successful solo career, and even ex-bandmate/antagonist Roger Waters is threatening to release a new album next year.

Chances of unretiring: Highly unlikely.

California Breed

The announcement: “We are no more… another thing we couldn’t keep together,” the band tweeted, just a year after forming.

The reasons: Frontman Glenn Hughes said they couldn’t do a second album without drummer Jason Bonham, who quit last year.

Chances of unretiring: Hughes gets through bands like few other people, so he’ll be back.

The Black Crowes

The announcement: “It is with great disappointment and regret that after having the privilege of writing and performing the music of the Black Crowes over the last twenty-four years, I find myself in the position of saying that the band has broken up,” said guitarist Rich Robinson.

The reasons: Ownership disagreements between Rich and his frontman brother Chris – after years of public bickering. The latter has said that “it’s more complicated than Rich’s public outburst”.

Chances of unretiring: To be honest, we thought they’d retired years ago. But this time it looks like it’s permanent.

The Replacements

The announcement: At a June show in Primavera Porto, Spain, frontman Paul Westerberg told the audience it was the band’s last show together.

The reasons: Given their shambolic reputation, the Minneapolis band’s 2013 reunion was a surprise in the first place. “It was one of those things,” said Westerberg in September. “We dipped our toe in the water, and it didn’t feel so good.”

Chances of unretiring: Close to zero. Like the album title says, Westerberg seems keen to let it be.

