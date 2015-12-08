Corabi to release live Crue set

Ex Motley Crue frontman John Corabi will release a live package of his performance of his former band’s self-titled 1994 album.

He took over from Vince Neil after the singer departed the group in 1992 and recorded one record with Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee.

The Dead Daisies singer recorded the performance in Nashville earlier this year while on the road with his solo band. And he decided to document the event at the request of fans.

Corabi tells Mulatschag: “We started doing it because it was the 20th anniversary of that album. People were coming to me and they were saying things like, ‘Dude, I’ve waited 20 years for this.‘

“Motley Crue only really toured for three months in America. We never played Canada, South America or Europe. So I did a bunch of shows and went to Nashville and I recorded the whole thing for a live album and I recorded the whole thing for a DVD.

“I’m gonna pack the two together. And for anybody that wants to see it, it’ll be coming out soon.”

Earlier this year, Corabi insisted his work with Motley Crue would have been a success if they’d released it under a different name.

Corabi and The Dead Daisies are currently on tour across the UK.