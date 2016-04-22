John Corabi: ‘I don’t give a shit’ about Nikki Sixx criticisms over Motley Crue

Former Motley Crue frontman John Corabi says he’s not interested in criticisms raised by former colleague Nikki Sixx over the 1994 album they made together.

And he says he remains proud of the time he spent as Vince Neil’s replacement before the original singer’s return.

Sixx this week described writing sessions with Corabi as “painful” and described the results as “very unfocused.”

But Corabi says on Facebook: “As my email, texts, and phone is blowing up over this, I’d like to publicly retort. Thank you to Motley Crue for the five years we had together. I’m extremely proud of the record we recorded together!

“Your phone call to me asking to join your band, has honestly helped my career immensely. I have done everything since, my way, under my terms. I am who I am, I write the way I write, and I’m beyond happy being the person I am.

“I have nothing but mad respect for Motley, including Mr Sixx, and wish them all the best with their future endeavours.”

He adds: “I really don’t give a shit about any of this nonsense!”

Corabi is working with Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars on his solo album, which was started after the band ended their career on December 31. Sixx is concentrating on his band Sixx:AM.