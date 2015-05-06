Corabi: I get why Crue fans never warmed to me

Former Motley Crue singer John Corabi says he understands why fans never warmed to him when he replaced Vince Neil in the 90s.

He joined the band in 1992 after Neil was fired, but he was later let go himself when Neil returned in 1997.

And with Crue set to retire from live performing at the end of their current Final Tour, Corabi says he understands why they wouldn’t considering going on without Mick Mars.

Corabi tells 100percentrock: “We’re all getting older. We all know — it’s common knowledge — Mick hasn’t been in the best of health. Touring is very tough, especially in Mick’s condition, it’s got to be very difficult for him. I think it would cheapen their value if they were to go get another guitar player.

“Obviously, I know about replacing a member of that band. I think it would cheapen their value so I get the fans, I get why they were upset when I was in the band. I understand it. I don’t disagree with them.”

Corabi – who is working with The Dead Daisies – thinks Crue will still record together after their farewell show. He adds: “I’m happy for the guys. I get their thinking. They don’t want to be a band that overstays their welcome and they don’t want to fade off. They want to go out with a bang and they want to go out on a high note. So I’m all for it.

“But the cool thing is they’re not saying that they’re not going to do anything in the future. They’re just not going to tour again. So I imagine there will still be Motley music coming in the future but they’re just not going to go out and do these big, huge, extravagant tours.”

The singer recently said he hopes to work with Mars again once the Final Tour is over.