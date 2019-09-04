Motley Crue announce Dr. Feelgood 30th anniversary reissue

Motley Crue have announced that they’ll celebrate the 30th anniversary of their Dr. Feelgood album with a reissue on November 29.

The band’s fifth studio album was originally released on September 1, 1989, and featured Crue classics including Kickstart My Heart, Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away), Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S) and the iconic title track.

Dr. Feelgood will launch on CD and LP, while the deluxe edition will include a host of treats for the Crue faithful.

The anniversary edition will feature the full album along with studio demos, with the deluxe edition containing the album on ‘coke bottle green’ vinyl, CD, three 7-inch picture discs, a doctor’s bag, a prescription notepad, a deck of playing cards, a pair of drumstick pens, pin badges and guitar picks.

Bassist Nikki Sixx says: “After feeling robbed of a number one album with Girls Girls Girls, the band was hell-bent on topping ourselves on every level.

“Bringing in Bob Rock to produce and push us musically and lyrically was just what the doctor ordered. The band was clean, lean and sober and this album has some of our proudest work.”

Motley Crue will continue to celebrate Dr. Feelgood's 30th anniversary throughout September, with new items added to their online store as the month rolls along.

This year has seen Motley Crue return to the spotlight following the release of their Netflix biopic The Dirt.

The film sparked a renewed interest in the band, with sales, streams and downloads of their back catalogue soaring as a result, while the book the movie is based on also re-entered the New York Times bestsellers lists – 18 years after it was first published.

Motley Crue: Dr. Feelgood

1. T.n.T. (Terror ‘n Tinseltown)

2. Dr. Feelgood

3. Slice of Your Pie

4. Rattlesnake Shake

5. Kickstart My Heart

6. Without You

7. Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)

8. Sticky Sweet

9. She Goes Down

10. Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

11. Time for Change

12. Dr. Feelgood (Demo)

13. Kickstart My Heart (Demo)

14. Without You (Demo)

Picture discs

Dr. Feelgood

Side A: Dr. Feelgood (Demo)

Side B: Dr. Feelgood

Kickstart My Heart

Side A: Kickstart My Heart (Demo)

Side B: Kickstart My Heart

Without You

Side A: Without You (Demo)

Side B: Without You