Motion City Soundtrack in video game promo

Motion City Soundtrack have released a video for their track It’s A Pleasure To Meet You.

It features on their sixth album Panic Stations, out on September 18 via Epitaph Records.

The video was created by David Prindle and pays homage to video games including Pong, Robot Unicorn Attack and old school role-playing games.

The US outfit released a stream of the track Lose Control last month.

They’ve just wrapped up a tour of New Zealand and Australia, and will play a run of dates across the US in October.

Panic Stations tracklist

Anything At All TKO I Can Feel You Lose Control Heavy Boots It’s A Pleasure To Meet You Over It Now Broken Arrow Gravity The Samurai Code Days Will Run Away

Oct 17: New York Webster Hall, NY

Oct 18: New York Webster Hall, NY

Oct 20: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 22: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Oct 23: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 24: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Oct 25: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Oct 27: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Oct 28: Murray Theatre, UT

Oct 30: Spokane Knitting Factory Concert House, WA

Oct 31: Seattle Showbox, WA

Nov 03: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Nov 05: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Nov 06: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Nov 07: San Diego Soma, CA

Nov 08: Mesa The Marquee, AZ

Nov 10: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Nov 11: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Nov 12: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Nov 13: Columbia The Blue Note, MO

Nov 14: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Nov 16: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

Nov 18: Tampa The Ritz Ybor, FL

Nov 19: Fort Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Nov 20: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Nov 21: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Nov 23: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 24: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Nov 25: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 27: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ