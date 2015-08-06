Motion City Soundtrack reveal Panic Stations

Motion City Soundtrack will release their sixth album Panic Stations next month.

The follow-up to 2012’s Go is launched on September 18 via Epitaph Records – and it’s headed up with the stream of lead track Lose Control, available below.

The album is available to pre-order in a variety of bundle packs, including the CD plus skateboard.

Before Panic Stations is released, the band will play six dates in New Zealand and Australia, kicking off later this month in Auckland.

Panic Stations tracklist

01. Anything At All 02. TKO 03. I Can Feel You 04. Lose Control 05. Heavy Boots 06. It’s A Pleasure To Meet You 07. Over It Now 08. Broken Arrow 09. Gravity 10. The Samurai Code 11. Days Will Run Away

Aug 26: Auckland Studio, New Zealand Aug 28: Sydney Manning Bar, Australia Aug 29: Brisbane Max Watt’s, Australia Aug 30: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia Sep 02: Adelaide The Gov, Australia Sep 03: Perth Rosemount Hotel, Australia