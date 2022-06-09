Mothica announces new album Nocturnal, shares ethereal two-song single Bedtime Stories and Blood

Los Angeles-based nu gen artist Mothica has shared details of her new night-time-themed album Nocturnal, due out on July 1 via Heavy Heart Records.

Announcing the news, Mothica has also shared a two-song single featuring the mystical love song Bedtime Stories and the vampire-inspired Blood.

The two new releases follows the previously-shared tracks Last Cigarette, featuring Antiguan-German singer-songwriter Au/Ra, Sensitive and Casualty.

Nocturnal explores the singer-songwriter's "strange" relationship with sleep through seventeen ethereal tracks heavily dosed with a night-time feel, with interludes voiced by a live-action moth character invented by Mothica herself.

“A lot of the songs touch on darkness and being self-destructive. Blue Hour was a transitional moment where I got sober" she explains, referencing her debut self-released record from 2020. "I was more of an emotional wreck, trying to figure out my life. This is me fully planted, making a very visual album that has a complete concept behind it. With this album, I wanted to feel more empowered.”

This summer, Mothica will be hitting the road in support of Coheed And Cambria, kicking off from July 12 in Miami, FL. Tickets are on sale now.

Listen to Bedtime Stories and Blood below:

Nocturnal tracklisting:

Sleepwalk

Nocturnal

Sensitive

Highlights

I

Casualty

Last Cigarette (Ft. Au/ra)

Back of My Mind

Ii

R.E.M.

Bedtime Stories

Lullaby

Iii

Absinthe

The Reckoning (Ft. Polyphia)

Blood

Tears