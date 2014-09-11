Mostly Autumn detail UK tour

Mostly Autumn have announced a 12-date UK tour kicking off in October.

The gigs have been lined up to support the band’s 11th album Dressed In Voices, which was released earlier this year.

Along with the new dates, the band’s Bryan Josh and Olivia Sparnenn will support the Steve Hackett Genesis Extended UK Tour this year under the name Mostly Autumn Acoustic, which starts in Ipswich on October 21.

Mostly Autumn have also been confirmed on the bill for HRH Prog 3 which takes place between March 19-22, 2015 at Pwllheli, North Wales.

Mostly Autumn tour dates

Oct 03: St Helens The Citadel

Oct 04: London Islington Academy

Oct 10: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Oct 17: Great Yarmouth Legends Of Rock festival

Dec 04: Norwich Arts Centre

Dec 05: Manchester Academy 3

Dec 06: Bilston Robin 2

Dec 07: Glasgow Renfrew Ferry

Dec 12: Hull Fruit

Dec 13: Rotherham Montgomery Hall

Dec 14: Milton Keynes The Stables

Dec 15: Southampton The Brook