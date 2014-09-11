Mostly Autumn detail UK tour

Mostly Autumn have announced a 12-date UK tour kicking off in October.
The gigs have been lined up to support the band’s 11th album Dressed In Voices, which was released earlier this year.
Along with the new dates, the band’s Bryan Josh and Olivia Sparnenn will support the Steve Hackett Genesis Extended UK Tour this year under the name Mostly Autumn Acoustic, which starts in Ipswich on October 21.
Mostly Autumn have also been confirmed on the bill for HRH Prog 3 which takes place between March 19-22, 2015 at Pwllheli, North Wales.
Mostly Autumn tour dates
Oct 03: St Helens The Citadel
Oct 04: London Islington Academy
Oct 10: Holmfirth Picturedrome
Oct 17: Great Yarmouth Legends Of Rock festival
Dec 04: Norwich Arts Centre
Dec 05: Manchester Academy 3
Dec 06: Bilston Robin 2
Dec 07: Glasgow Renfrew Ferry
Dec 12: Hull Fruit
Dec 13: Rotherham Montgomery Hall
Dec 14: Milton Keynes The Stables
Dec 15: Southampton The Brook