Hackett aims to surprise himself

Steve Hackett is refusing to rush work on his next solo album – and he's waiting to surprise himself with the creative process.

But the former Genesis guitarist is still aiming to launch his first collection of new solo songs since 2011 early next year.

He interviewer Miriam Orlando: “I’m half way through. I don’t know how much longer it will take me to finish it. It all depends on other projects, how fast I write – and how fast I manage to surprise myself by supplying answers to a number of questions I ask myself on a daily basis.”

Rumours of a Genesis reunion have re-emerged after singer Phil Collins ended his self-enforced retirement and said he’d consider being part of a new project.

Hackett says: “I see them; I talk to them. We talk socially. Maybe one day we’ll get married again together for five minutes. Who knows?” But he adds: “And maybe not.”

The guitarist releases Genesis Revisited: Live At The Royal Albert Hall via InsideOut on June 30. He tours the UK in October with what’s planned to be his last run of retrospective performances.

Genesis Extended tour

Oct 21: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Oct 22: Brighton Centre

Oct 24: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Oct 25: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium

Oct 26: York Barbican

Oct 28: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Oct 29: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Oct 30: Cardiff St David’s Hall Nov

01: London Eventim Apollo

Nov 02: Salford The Lowry

Nov 03: Guildford G Live

Nov 04: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Steve Hackett interview