Mostly Autumn announce new album for September

UK prog rockers Mostly Autumn have announced that they will release their latest album, Graveyard Star, through their own Mostly Autumn Records on September 24.

The new album, the band's fourteenth studio release, features guest appearances from Nightwish's Troy Donockley and Fairport Convention's Chris Leslie. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

"The album is a deep, heartfelt reflection of how we were feeling through 2020/2021, a documentation of living through the pandemic," explains signer and guitarist Bryan Josh. "Although a lot of the sadness and otherworldliness was personal to us, I’m sure many will relate to the content. There was simply no other inspiration present, only to write and put into music life as we felt it.

"We truly believe that the song-to-song strength of this work could be our finest to date, it has been 18 months in the making and the longest studio schedule we have ever experienced. The icing on the cake comes from Troy Donockley of Nightwish and Chris Leslie of Fairport Convention who guest beautifully on the album."

A limited edition version of Graveyard Star of 2000 copies will be available from the band's website. The standard version will be on general release from September 24.

Pre-order Graveyard Star.

(Image credit: Mostly Autumn)

Mostly Autumn: Graveyard Star

Disc 1

1. Graveyard Star

2. The Plague Bell

3. Skin of Mankind

4. Shadows

5. The Harder That You Hurt

6. Razorblade

7. This Endless War

8. Spirit of Mankind

9. Back in These Arms

10. Free To Fly

11. The Diamond

12. Turn Around Slowly

Disc 2

1. The Show is On

2. Into the Valley of Death Rode the Six Hundred

3. Check in Your Eyes

4. Side Effect

5. Swallows

6. Heading for the Mountains

7. Mountain Highway

8. This House