According to a new study, these are the 10 most popular rock band tattoos

Pink Floyd inspire more tattoos than any other rock artist, according to a new study conducted by a Swiss tattoo shop.



Lebende Legend tattoos in Bern, Switzerland conducted the study by examining search volume data from Google Keyword Planner. Pink Floyd topped the list with over 13,000 monthly searches worldwide, Guns N’ Roses placed second with over 10,600 searches, and Rammstein were the third most popular band to inspire rockers to go under the needle according to the study, with over 10,500 monthly searches.



Mentor Dedaj of LLTattoo shared his thoughts on the study with metalheadzone.com, saying. “It’s very interesting to see which rock bands inspire the most tattoo pieces around the world. Rock music and ink are seemingly inseparable, and tats are almost obligatory to big rock heads,” he said.

Dedaj added: “Having inked people in our studio with pieces influenced by some of these artists, some of the results are unsurprising. However, there are also a few interesting bands included in the top ten, as well as a few that surprisingly didn’t make the list.”



The Top 10 in full is as follows:



1. Pink Floyd

2. Guns N’ Roses

3. Rammstein

4. Metallica

5. Nirvana

6. Linkin Park

7. Slipknot

8. Twenty One Pilots

9. Iron Maiden

10. Tool

A 2023 study by TicketSource also found that Pink Floyd were the most popular rock artist inspiring tattoos, although that study found that across genres, K-Pop band BTS inspired more tattoos than any other, with Slioknot, Tupac Shakur and Nirvana rounding out the top 5. Iron Maiden and Metallica had top 10 placings in the TicketSource study.