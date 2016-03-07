Trending

Mortiis in Demons Are Back promo

By Metal Hammer  

View video for track lifted from latest Mortiis album The Great Deceiver

null

Mortiis has released a video for the track Demons Are Back.

It’s taken from his latest album The Great Deceiver, out now via Omnipresence.

According to Mortiis, the video “shows a grotesquely-masked voyeur watching dystopian scenes of utter despair, sadism and eventually, suicide through an array of TV screens, as his own life ends violently.

He adds: “The mask was inspired partly by a very violent dream I once had.”

Mortiis tours the UK in May.

MORTIIS THE GREAT DECEIVER TRACKLIST

  1. The Great Leap
  2. The Ugly Truth
  3. Doppelganger
  4. Demons Are Back
  5. Hard To Believe
  6. Road To Ruin
  7. Bleed Like You
  8. Scalding The Burnt
  9. The Shining Lamp Of God
  10. Sins Of Mine
  11. Feed The Greed
  12. Too Little Too Late

MORTIIS DEMONS ARE BACK UK TOUR 2016

May 23: Newcastle Cluny
May 24: Glasgow Audio
May 25: Manchester Ruby
May 26: Birmingham O2 Institute
May 27: Brighton Haunt
May 28: London Garage
May 29: Bristol Fleece

See more Metal Hammer news