Mortiis in Demons Are Back promo

Mortiis has released a video for the track Demons Are Back.

It’s taken from his latest album The Great Deceiver, out now via Omnipresence.

According to Mortiis, the video “shows a grotesquely-masked voyeur watching dystopian scenes of utter despair, sadism and eventually, suicide through an array of TV screens, as his own life ends violently.

He adds: “The mask was inspired partly by a very violent dream I once had.”

Mortiis tours the UK in May.

MORTIIS THE GREAT DECEIVER TRACKLIST

The Great Leap The Ugly Truth Doppelganger Demons Are Back Hard To Believe Road To Ruin Bleed Like You Scalding The Burnt The Shining Lamp Of God Sins Of Mine Feed The Greed Too Little Too Late

MORTIIS DEMONS ARE BACK UK TOUR 2016

May 23: Newcastle Cluny

May 24: Glasgow Audio

May 25: Manchester Ruby

May 26: Birmingham O2 Institute

May 27: Brighton Haunt

May 28: London Garage

May 29: Bristol Fleece