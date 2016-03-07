Mortiis in Demons Are Back promo

Mortiis has released a video for the track Demons Are Back.
It’s taken from his latest album The Great Deceiver, out now via Omnipresence.
According to Mortiis, the video “shows a grotesquely-masked voyeur watching dystopian scenes of utter despair, sadism and eventually, suicide through an array of TV screens, as his own life ends violently.
He adds: “The mask was inspired partly by a very violent dream I once had.”
Mortiis tours the UK in May.
MORTIIS THE GREAT DECEIVER TRACKLIST
- The Great Leap
- The Ugly Truth
- Doppelganger
- Demons Are Back
- Hard To Believe
- Road To Ruin
- Bleed Like You
- Scalding The Burnt
- The Shining Lamp Of God
- Sins Of Mine
- Feed The Greed
- Too Little Too Late
MORTIIS DEMONS ARE BACK UK TOUR 2016
May 23: Newcastle Cluny
May 24: Glasgow Audio
May 25: Manchester Ruby
May 26: Birmingham O2 Institute
May 27: Brighton Haunt
May 28: London Garage
May 29: Bristol Fleece