Morgoth announce European tour

Morgoth will embark on a European tour later this year.

They’ve announced an initial run of 12 dates with more to be added in due course.

The trek has been scheduled in support of Ungod – the band’s first album since 1996’s Feel Sorry For The Fanatic, released last year via Century Media.

They’ll be joined on the tour by Incantation, Darkrise, Methedras and Omophagia.

In addition, the band’s label have reissued Morgoth’s first two EPs Resurrection Absurd (1989) and The Eternal Fall (1990), along with their debut album Cursed from 1991 on vinyl.

All three can be purchased from Century Media’s online store.

Morgoth 2016 European tour

Apr 12: Vienna Viper Room, Austria

Apr 13: Poznan U Bazyla, Poland

Apr 14: Ostrava Barrack Club, Czech Republic

Apr 15: Erfurt Club From Hell, Germany

Apr 16: Rheine Hypothalamus, Germany

Apr 17: Drachten Iduna / Stonehenge Indoor Fest, Netherlands

Apr 18: Rotterdam Baroeg, Netherlands

Apr 19: Chapelle-lez-Herlamoint Maison Du Peuple, Belgium

Apr 20: London Nambucca, UK

Apr 21: Glasgow Audio, UK

Apr 22: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

Apr 23: Oberhausen Helvete, Germany